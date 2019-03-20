Levee work begins on False River

NEW ROADS - Work has begun to build a ring levee on the south flat of False River to improve the water quality in the popular oxbow lake.

Contractors started work on the ring levee Monday and hope to have it finished by the end of January. Another contractor will then pump silt from the lake into the levee creating an island larger than the area of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Police Juror Kyle Olinde says this will give wildlife in False River a place to flourish.

"It would have a place for the fingerling fish to hide while they're growing. The bait fish would have a place to go," he said. "When I was a child grass shrimp were abundant out here, and it was just a wonderful fishery. But as the grass declined it has no way to protect the bank lines. Wave action eats up the shores."

False River fisherman Rick Falgout has called the lake home for nearly 40 years. He remembers a time of much better fishing.

"You know a long time ago when we had grass in the river the fish population was a lot better than it is now. Over the years the silt has killed the grass off," he said. "The project that they're doing may be some improvement with the river. Hopefully it will bring some of the fish population back in the north and the south flats when they finish the project."

Pointe Coupee Parish leaders say the project to build the island should be finished in the summer.