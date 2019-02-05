Legacy group wants control of closing school

BATON ROUGE- Students, alumni and parents held a candlelight walk and rally Thursday night as they try to sway the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge to give them control of the school, which will close its junior and senior high school at the end of the academic year.

For the past week, parents and business owners have been working on a committee to develop a plan to keep the school alive. Their solution: to run it independent of the diocese. The idea was written down and submitted to the church.

The diocese announced in December, the junior and senior levels would cease to exist come summer because of too few students. There are about 150 pupils, not enough to sustain the operation.

Once the shock of the plan settled, outrage poured out of those with close ties to the campus.

"I still come back on Friday nights to watch the football games," said Allie Williams, who graduated in 2011. "I still come to help out when I can. I don't know what I'd do if it would close."

Williams was one of nearly two-hundred who ignored the cold temperatures and attended the event.

In between prayer, supporters talked about the plan to break away from the church. They said, there is a backing.

"They're more supportive if we're away from the diocese and we form our own schools," said committee member Greg Callihan.

The group hopes to hear from the diocese by Tuesday.