Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Orion parade canceled due to weather
Related Story
UPDATE: The Krewe of Orion parade scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today has been canceled.
The Orion and Mystique parade routes have been adjusted due to construction in the area. Click HERE to see the updated routes.
BATON ROUGE - With Mardi Gras season upon us, we've decided to take the time to tally up all of the major parades and celebrations going on in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.
We'll update the full list below as more events are announced.
Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras Parade (CAAWS)
Details: Come out and enjoy the fun of this great parade with a theme this year: Paws Around the World. Bark in the Park is from 10 am- 4 pm. The parade begins at 2:00 pm.
Where: North Blvd. & Fourth Street
When: January 28, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade
Details: Come out to the annual parade and welcome over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. Celebrate the season with the ladies only krewe in downtown Baton Rouge.
Where: Downtown Baton Rouge
When: February 2, 2018, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Krewe of Mystique Mardi Gras Parade
Details: Celebrating 39 years of parading in Baton Rouge! Come out and see the oldest Mardi Gras Krewe that is family oriented and fun for all ages. For additional information visit
Where: Downtown Baton Rouge
When: February 3, 2018, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade (CANCELED)
Details: Bring in the Mardi Gras season in downtown Baton Rouge at the 2018 Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade, where It's Good to be the King! This family friends parade begins rolling at 6:30pm and will be throwing plenty of beads, stuffed animals and much more for kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy.
Where:Downtown Baton Rouge
When: February 3, 2018, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (moved up due to weather)
Details: Join us for our Inaugural Mid City Gras Parade! We are SO excited to finally have a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City! We will be marching down North Boulevard and ending at Baton Rouge Community College - a beautiful, spacious route that goes right through the middle of Mid City.
Where: North Boulevard Mid City ending BR Community College
When: February 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade
Details:Great Mardi Gras parade in the middle of the city in the Southdowns' neighborhood!
Where: Glascow Middle School
When: February 9, 2018, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
5th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival
Details:The 5th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is fun for the whole family. The free event features multiple bands, a Vendor’s Village, visual artists and festival food favorites and ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters. Headliner is Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. Past performers have included New Orleans’ icons Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Ernie Vincent and the Top Notes, and Carlo Ditta. Touring bands have included Ken Petersen, Spred the Dub and King Baby with local favorites Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie, Uncle Chess, Lee Tyme and D-Whit. Lawn seating, so bring your chairs. VIP tickets with reserved seats and food available on the website.
Where: North Boulevard Town Square
When: February 10, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jewel J. Newman Community Center Masquerade Ball
Details: Come celebrate a night of masked mystery, fun, games, prizes and dancing. Appetizers, beverages and desserts provided by Victory Catering included in the cost of your ticket. For more information, call 225-775-3935 or 77-JEWEL or email jjncc@brgov.com.
Where: Jewel J. Newman Community Center
When: February 10, 2018, 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Price: $40/ticket; $300/table
Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade
Details: Come out and celebrate with the most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town.
Where: Downtown Baton Rouge
When: February 10, 2018, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 2 found dead Monday had rented Highland Rd. apartment through Airbnb
-
Animal control seizes 'dangerous' dog after second reported attack
-
Proposed gas tax aims to aims to fund backlogged road projects
-
Repairs finally underway after year-long downtown library saga
-
New Nike ad highlights LSU football stars' NFL reunion