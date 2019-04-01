Krewe of Orion parade canceled due to weather

UPDATE: The Krewe of Orion parade scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today has been canceled.

The Orion and Mystique parade routes have been adjusted due to construction in the area. Click HERE to see the updated routes.

BATON ROUGE - With Mardi Gras season upon us, we've decided to take the time to tally up all of the major parades and celebrations going on in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

We'll update the full list below as more events are announced.

Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras Parade (CAAWS)

Details: Come out and enjoy the fun of this great parade with a theme this year: Paws Around the World. Bark in the Park is from 10 am- 4 pm. The parade begins at 2:00 pm.

Where: North Blvd. & Fourth Street

When: January 28, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade

Details: Come out to the annual parade and welcome over 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands. Celebrate the season with the ladies only krewe in downtown Baton Rouge.

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 2, 2018, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Krewe of Mystique Mardi Gras Parade

Details: Celebrating 39 years of parading in Baton Rouge! Come out and see the oldest Mardi Gras Krewe that is family oriented and fun for all ages. For additional information visit

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 3, 2018, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade (CANCELED)

Details: Bring in the Mardi Gras season in downtown Baton Rouge at the 2018 Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade, where It's Good to be the King! This family friends parade begins rolling at 6:30pm and will be throwing plenty of beads, stuffed animals and much more for kids and kids-at-heart to enjoy.

Where:Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 3, 2018, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (moved up due to weather)

Mid City Gras Parade

Details: Join us for our Inaugural Mid City Gras Parade! We are SO excited to finally have a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City! We will be marching down North Boulevard and ending at Baton Rouge Community College - a beautiful, spacious route that goes right through the middle of Mid City.

Where: North Boulevard Mid City ending BR Community College

When: February 4, 2018, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade

Details:Great Mardi Gras parade in the middle of the city in the Southdowns' neighborhood!

Where: Glascow Middle School

When: February 9, 2018, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

Details:The 5th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is fun for the whole family. The free event features multiple bands, a Vendor’s Village, visual artists and festival food favorites and ‘Taste of Louisiana’ platters. Headliner is Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. Past performers have included New Orleans’ icons Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Ernie Vincent and the Top Notes, and Carlo Ditta. Touring bands have included Ken Petersen, Spred the Dub and King Baby with local favorites Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie, Uncle Chess, Lee Tyme and D-Whit. Lawn seating, so bring your chairs. VIP tickets with reserved seats and food available on the website.

Where: North Boulevard Town Square

When: February 10, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center Masquerade Ball

Details: Come celebrate a night of masked mystery, fun, games, prizes and dancing. Appetizers, beverages and desserts provided by Victory Catering included in the cost of your ticket. For more information, call 225-775-3935 or 77-JEWEL or email jjncc@brgov.com.

Where: Jewel J. Newman Community Center

When: February 10, 2018, 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Price: $40/ticket; $300/table

Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade

Details: Come out and celebrate with the most colorful Mardi Gras parade in town.

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

When: February 10, 2018, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.