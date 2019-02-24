Krewe of Artemis brings 'Hollywood' to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The Krewe of Artemis dodged rain showers Friday night as they paraded through downtown Baton Rouge. The all-female Krewe’s theme this year was Hollywood the sequel.

“Hollywood was our first parading theme, and we had a really good time with the movies. There are so many great movies out now, we thought we need a sequel or to revisit,” said Krewe of Artemis President Joanne Harvey.

The members got creative basing some of their 17 total floats after The Jungle Book, The Great Gatsby and Star Wars.

“I picked Star Wars because that seems to be a very popular movie right now,” said board member Leigh Davis.

All of the floats proved to be popular, though. Crowds lined the parade route.

“It’s fun; the entertainment out here, the atmosphere,” said Regina Jarmon.

“We’ve come here every year for five years,” added Heather Guthrie, who drove up with her family from Colyell.

The Krewe of Artemis has been working on their floats all year. Friday night, they finally got to show them off. But to the ladies, it’s more than just a parade.

“The comradery that has been formed over the past 18 years has been pretty amazing to watch,” said Harvey.