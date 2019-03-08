Knock Knock Children's Museum to open this summer

BATON ROUGE - Cutting-edge technology, larger than life creatures and specialized studios will soon fill the 30,000 square foot space of Knock Knock Children's Museum.

The learning center is set to open this summer, right before school starts. Visitors can expect to see dance studios, mechanic shops, supermarkets and art studios inside.

"I think once we open, families are going to wonder, 'How did we live without this?'" Executive Director Peter Olson said.

It sits in the middle of City-Brooks Park on Dalrymple Drive overlooking the campus lakes. Donors around the Capital City funded the $14 million project.

The museum's 18 learning centers are designed to accomodate children of any ability.

"All sorts of specialized programming to really meet children where they are," Olson said.

Directors also said no child will be turned away from their doors.

"Every child, regardless of their background, their life situation, can experience the benefits of play," Olson said.

The museum is specifically designed for children ages 0 to 8, but older children are also welcome. In addition, directors hope to get parents involved. Olson said they are considering after hours activities, like a "Science Of Mixology" class and early morning outdoor yoga.

"There's all sorts of things we can be doing to get the whole community excited," Olson said.

Directors expect 200,000 visits a year, making it the busiest children's museum in Louisiana.

"If parents feel like they approve, and children feel like it's an irresistable destination," Olson said, "I think it's the best we can hope for."

Once it is open, families will have the choice to purchase a daily admission pass or a year-long membership.