Kick the habit to kick off the New Year

BATON ROUGE - You have heard that smoking is bad for you and you need to quit, but that is often easier said than done. Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center wants to help you kick the habit for good to kick off 2015. Vice President of Cancer Support and Outreach Renea Duffin joined us on 2une In Wednesday with more information about the program.

"One of the top 5 New Year's Resolutions is to stop smoking or using tobacco," she told News 2's Kylie Dixon. "We want to be able to help people quit smoking, since it's to blame for 1 in 5 deaths".

Duffin says that using tobacco can also contribute to heart disease, diabetes and various types of cancer. This year they're once again offering free tobacco cessation classes to the community. One difference this year, is you can schedule individual meetings with specialist if you can't make group meetings.

"One of the most important things when quitting tobacco is setting a quit date," Duffin explains.

Once that's determined, the specialist will help you determine what triggers exist that cause you to reach for tobacco.You will then learn how to handle those urges.

The Geaux Free Tobacco Cessation program at Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center runs January 14th - March 18th.

