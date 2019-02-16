Kelli's Closet

Home
On Your Side
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
BATON ROUGE - For once, you can't blame the guy for a late Valentine's Day gift. Corey Dalfrey says he's ordered from Edible Arrangements in...
LDEQ advisory map tells you where not to fish or swim
BATON ROUGE - There's a new way to...
Property owner fears land erosion will prevent home from selling
BAKER - An entire block might be dealing...
News
Tiger baseball rides bats of Duplantis and Cabrera to opening night win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team won a thrilling season opener thanks to the heroics and hits of Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera. ...
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
BATON ROUGE – LSU baseball players took the...
Ascension Parish authorities searching for convenience store robber
GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching...
Shorter cold stretches, less winter
From breathtaking ice sculptures to the frozen pants challenge , people were buzzing around the polar outbreak in late January. However, just five days later, few...
Cloudy, mild weekend gives way to wet weather next week
Despite additional clouds, each afternoon will run a...
Opening with mild temps, isolated showers
Quiet weather conditions will continue today as temperatures...
Sports
Tiger baseball rides bats of Duplantis and Cabrera to opening night win
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team won a thrilling season opener thanks to the heroics and hits of Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera. ...
Report: Pelicans GM Dell Demps fired
NEW ORLEANS - The Pelicans have parted ways...
LSU basketball stuns Kentucky 73-71
LEXINGTON, KY - The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Shorter cold stretches, less winter
Please enable JavaScript to view the
