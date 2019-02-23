Juveniles accused of stealing $100,000 in guns, watches

PLAQUEMINE - Dive teams hit the water Friday to look for vintage guns police said were stolen from a Plaquemine home Thursday by a group of juveniles.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenneth Payne said officers arrested seven boys between the ages of 10 and 15 Thursday afternoon in connection with the break-in on Meriam Street. Police also arrested 19-year-old Jayln Smith with the youths, and said another adult connected to the theft is still at large.

Investigators said the group stole expensive watches, antique blackpowder guns and cash worth an estimated total of $100,000 from the home, which police said was known as "the Museum" because of its collectibles. Police said they believed the kids broke into the house three times and were spotted climbing out a window by a passerby on their final trip.

Police responded and arrested the group, but said the kids ditched the stolen guns around Bayou Plaquemine.

RIGHT NOW: BRPD dive team is helping Plaqumine Police find several stolen guns tossed in to Bayou Plaqumine

One stolen gun was found in a tree, and investigators believe those which weren't recovered were tossed into the bayou. Members of the Baton Rouge Police dive team came out Friday to check the bayou for the stolen goods.

Police said so far eight weapons have been recovered.