Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family

BATON ROUGE - A judge has lifted a restraining order filed by the director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging against the family of one of her clients.

Judge Tarvald Smith said there was no evidence that the Plummer family was a threat to Tasha Clark Amar at her place of work or at home. Smith also noted that the restraining order that was filed mirrors the defamation lawsuit Clark Amar filed against them.

In court records obtained by the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit, Tasha Clark Amar claimed Helen Plummer's family defamed her in a series of news reports and at a luncheon where they spoke to a crowd. The lawsuit states Clark Amar has been suffering from mental anguish, distress, medical and pharmaceutical expenses, inconvenience, fear and fright, embarrassment, humiliation, aggravation, loss of ability to participate in normal activities, emotional distress, pain and suffering, loss of reputation, and loss of earning capacity.

Judge Tarvald Smith lifted the restraining order in court Wednesday morning. Smith said the case needs to be heard in the 19th Judicial District Court, not city court.



Clark Amar did not appear at the hearing. Clark Amar's mom, Judge Janice Clark is assigned the case. She had not recused herself as of late Wednesday afternoon.

"People are now sending her hate mail," Clark Amar's attorney, Charlotte McGehee said. "I've gotten mail personally, trying to defend this lady in her personal capacity when she was only trying to help someone."



Clark Amar was named as the overseer of Helen Plummer's estate last July. Plummer's will stated Clark Amar was to pay herself $500 per month for the next 20 years. She stood to gain over $120,000 until the Investigative Unit exposed the questionable way this was done. The family said Clark Amar never told them a thing.



Following WBRZ reports, Clark Amar stepped off of Plummer's will.



The will was drafted by Dorothy Jackson, a Council on Aging Board Member and employee at Southern University's Elder Law Clinic. The university has since suspended Jackson over the way this will was handled. Chairman of the Council on Aging Board, Brandon Dumas, resigned after a WBRZ Investigative Unit report showed he was not living in East Baton Rouge, a requirement of serving on the board.