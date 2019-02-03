January 16, 2019 Morning Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Temperatures slightly warmer to start your hump day, with clouds breaking through the morning. This will lead to temperatures reaching into the 50s for the first time since Sunday, and we’ll be on the way to a high of 60°. Winds will stay light, and continue shifting from the east to the southeast as we proceed into the evening. Clouds will also be slowly increasing tonight, allowing for temperatures to be slow to cool and only dropping to a low of 49°.

Up Next: Dry conditions depart our area late tonight, opening the door to spotty showers Thursday and Friday. A stronger system will bring scattered storms on Saturday, but it is moving quickly to begin drying out on Sunday. Temperatures behind the front will be very frigid, keeping highs in the mid-40s on Sunday, and lows in the upper 20s Sunday night into Monday morning.

THE EXPLANATION:

Light showers skirted the coast overnight, but dry conditions are set to stay over the area today. An upper level ridge will build from west to east through the day, allowing for high temperatures to finally break into the low 60s late this afternoon. The ridge slowly departs to the east heading into Thursday, as a broken frontal system tries to push in. Spotty showers will continue through Friday, as the system lifts back to our north ahead of a stronger system on Saturday. This system will allow for storms to develop through the late morning and early afternoon hours. The front is moving quickly, breaking into Mississippi and Alabama late Saturday. Dry and cold conditions return on Sunday, with highs staying in the mid-40s and lows free-falling into the mid to upper 20s into Monday morning. Warming will be slow heading into the workweek, but temperatures will be rebounding back into the low 60s by Tuesday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

