Jambalaya showdown, cooking with a real pro

BATON ROUGE- One talented local man is getting ready for a once in a lifetime opportunity to cook his famous jambalaya at the nation's capital.

Mike Gonzales, who lives in Prairieville, was the winner of the Advocate's Jambalaya Contest which was sponsored by Shoppers Value Foods. Gonzales is heading to D.C. to show the capital how jambalaya is really made after an imposter jambalaya was served at the White House dinner for French President Emmanuel Jean-Frederic Marcon.

Gonzales was live with WBRZ to show people how real jambalaya is made.

Below is Gonzales’s jambalaya recipe:

Ingredients:

-3 pounds boneless pork, cubed

-1 pound sausage, sliced

-2 onions, chopped

-4 cups rice

-8 cups water

-½ cup vegetable oil

-Salt

-Black pepper

-Garlic powder

Cooking directions:

1. Using a black cast iron Dutch oven, add the vegetable oil and heat it up before adding the pork. To get a rich meat flavor, brown the pork on medium heat allowing the meat to stick to the bottom and sides of the pot, stirring occasionally. Do not allow the meat to scorch. Continue browning the pork building a good crust on the bottom and sides of the pot. You may need to add a little water to melt the crust from sides and bottom of the pot until a golden color is reached.

2. Remove pork, drain the oil and add onions. Cook onions on low to medium heat till they are smothered down to a thick base. If onions are not making any water you might need to add a little water to keep them from scorching.

3. Add pork back to pot and add sausage. Smother the meats and onions together for about 5 minutes then add your water. Season stock to taste.

4. Bring stock back to a boil over high heat then add rice. While bringing stock back to a boil, constantly stir to keep rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Once boiling, put lid on the pot, reduce the heat and cook for 30 minutes.