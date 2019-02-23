INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Local attorney accused of trying to trade legal advice for sex

LIVINGSTON – An attorney accused of trying to trade sex for legal advice appears to have been secretly recorded trying to strike a trade with a client.

> WATCH WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 Wednesday for a follow-up report; There have been new developments with this story

A 20-minute video shared with the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows an attorney identified by a woman who recorded it as A. Wayne Stewart. Stewart, the woman said, made unwanted sexual advances during a strange Sunday morning meeting in September.

A. Wayne Stewart, highlighted in this report of Livingston Parish, is not the same attorney as one with a similar name who practices in Baton Rouge.

"I went to him for legal help, and I started receiving ugly sexual messages from him," the woman, Eladia Humphries Warren said.

And, Warren may not be alone. A second woman also complained about similar advances. The allegations violate attorneys’ professional code of conduct.

"Whatever happens between you and I is between us," a man matching Stewart’s likeness was recorded telling Warren. "It's us, ain't nobody else. I will lie till I f****** die."

Warren is heard telling the man “no” at least 13 times.

Warren was with her four-month-old daughter during the altercation and said she was so scared, she lied and told Stewart she had an STD, hoping to get him to back off.

"Its got too many f****** consonants, chlamydia," Stewart is heard blatantly saying: "I want to f*** you."

Warren has no criminal record according to the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court but was implicated in a theft case and decided to hire Wayne Stewart as her attorney to be proactive. She said harassment began immediately.

Because of the previous concerns, she decided to record the conversation of the Sunday meeting.

The video is full of Wayne Stewart’s identifying factors: a reflection of his face, distinctive hairstyle, unique jewelry, and shots of his car.

The recording captures 20 minutes of conversation – about two minutes of business and 18 minutes of unwanted sexual advances.

"I don't cheat," Eladia Warren said to Stewart.

Stewart offered other pleasures: "I'll tell you what I'd like to do with you...kiss, fondle, make-out, touch, but no sex."

Warren said she decided to record her meeting with the attorney after a friend, Amanda Carter, complained of similar advances. Carter said she was sexually harassed by Stewart previously and was offered free legal representation for sexual favors.

"He just says he enjoys a variety of women and he is able to have that," Carter said. "[He] admitted to me because he gives free legal services to women in exchange for sex....he offered it to me."

Stewart said he doesn’t need cash-paying clients: "I'm at a point where f****** money don't mean s***. I would ten-times rather have a physical relationship than money."

When interviewed at his house and near the parked sports car matching the one in the video, Stewart denied it was him in the video.

"Oh my god. My god not," Stewart said. "I don't think that's me. I don't think that's me, sir."

He said he did not know Eladia Humphries Warren.

"Eladia....I think she aghhhhhh..... I don't believe I know her," Stewart said.

Though, he admitted certain features of the man in the video matched his own – including the car.

"That is mine," Stewart said.

Eladia Warren's husband is demanding an investigation.

"He's probably gotten away with this for a long time," Jake Warren said. "He's probably numb to the fact, that's why he continues to do it. Every dog has his day and hopefully, this is his day."

In 1987, the State Supreme Court sanctioned Wayne Stewart for lying. He was suspended from practicing law for 18 months after he was found guilty of grave misconduct. Stewart forced three clients to give false testimony at a trial which constituted perjury.

A. Wayne Stewart, highlighted in this report of Livingston Parish, is not the same attorney as one with a similar name who practices in Baton Rouge.