Interview with Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel

LIVINGSTON - All students will return to classes in Livingston Parish on Monday, Sept. 12, according Superintendent Rick Wentzel.

“We are pleased to announce that all Livingston Parish Schools will be starting together, so we can begin the healing process and moving forward as one system,” Wentzel said.

Wentzel said most students will report to their regular school campuses that Monday, but some middle and high school students will be platooned to nearby campuses. Some elementary school students will be assigned different campuses determined by transportation routes.

All parents are asked to complete an online survey to help identify the location and transportation needs of each student. The survey can be found on the Livingston Parish School’s website or on their Facebook or Twitter pages.

School administrative staff will return to work next Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can also begin contacting their schools at the same school telephone number to provide changes in address information that may impact a student’s assignment.

Other employees will report back to work on Sept. 6. Each school will hold a welcome back event for their students and parents prior to the start of class on Sept. 12.

Elementary students who will be temporarily relocated to other campuses will not be platooned, but will attend during regular hours of the school where they are assigned.

Students from the following schools will be assigned based upon district transportation routes and where the students are currently residing:

Denham Springs Elementary

Freshwater Elementary

Lewis Vincent Elementary

Northside Elementary

Seventh Ward Elementary

Southside Elementary

The following schools will be platooned to other campuses, but their schedules are still being finalized and will be announced next week:

Denham Springs High School located to Live Oak High School

Denham Springs Freshman High located to Live Oak Middle School

Southside Junior High located Juban Parc Junior High School

Springfield High School located to Springfield Middle School

The school system is receiving donated goods and services to assist in its restart effort. Donations can be made through a newly created fund at friends@lpsb.org or through the Assess the Need campaign, at www.assesstheneed.com.

Fifteen schools were impacted by water, eight were damaged "pretty bad," Wentzel said. The most severely damaged schools were flooded with either four to eight feet of water and schools in the Denham Springs district were damaged the most.

"[Schools in Denham Springs] took the biggest hit," Wentzel said. Though, Springfield High School near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line was flooded with "a lot of water."