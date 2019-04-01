41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

In under an hour, fire crews contain blaze on roof of LSU building

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - It took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish a fire on the roof of LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m.  The fire was out before 9:30 p.m.  

The building houses the LSU College of Engineering and is undergoing construction.  Sources told WBRZ reporter Brittany Weiss, a new roof was installed hours before the fire started.  Fire investigators said hot tar and asphalt materials used on the roof earlier in the day smoldered and caused the large fire.

Flames could be seen from the WBRZ tower camera just north of campus.

Roof fire at LSU Tuesday. Video recorded by WBRZ tower camera ...

No injuries reported in a roof fire at LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall ( formerly CEBA) Tuesday. Watch video of the blaze from the WBRZ tower camera.

Posted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Fire crews searched the building and found the fire did not move into the facility and was contained to the roof area. 

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

News
Large roof fire at LSU Tuesday night...
Large roof fire at LSU Tuesday night sparked by roofing materials
BATON ROUGE - It took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish a fire on the roof of LSU's Patrick... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, January 19 2016 Jan 19, 2016 Tuesday, January 19, 2016 9:29:00 PM CST January 19, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days