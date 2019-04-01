In under an hour, fire crews contain blaze on roof of LSU building

BATON ROUGE - It took fire crews about 45 minutes to extinguish a fire on the roof of LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall Tuesday night.

Fire at #LSU: Police on scene say the fire is on the roof of a building under construction. No one inside building. pic.twitter.com/neh3R4rwh5 — Brittany Weiss (@MsBWeiss) January 20, 2016

Emergency crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. The fire was out before 9:30 p.m.

The building houses the LSU College of Engineering and is undergoing construction. Sources told WBRZ reporter Brittany Weiss, a new roof was installed hours before the fire started. Fire investigators said hot tar and asphalt materials used on the roof earlier in the day smoldered and caused the large fire.



Flames could be seen from the WBRZ tower camera just north of campus.

Roof fire at LSU Tuesday. Video recorded by WBRZ tower camera ... No injuries reported in a roof fire at LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall ( formerly CEBA) Tuesday. Watch video of the blaze from the WBRZ tower camera. Posted by WBRZ Channel 2 on Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Fire crews searched the building and found the fire did not move into the facility and was contained to the roof area.

