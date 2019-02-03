Iberville Parish emergency sirens ready for when severe weather strikes

IBERVILLE PARISH – After wild weather in February, parishes plan to better equip themselves to warn residents of tornadoes in the future.



Most parishes in the WBRZ viewing area use text alerts, or smart phone apps to get weather notifications, but some are considering parish-wide sirens, to make sure everyone knows if a tornado is on the way.



Iberville Parish already has more than two dozen sirens in place. They plan to sound the sirens if a tornado is predicted in the area.



The horns are tested once a month, to make sure they work, so they are ready to go if they need to be activated for severe weather.



These alarms weren't utilized in the last batch of storms, but for the future, the alert towers will stand ready to sound, if deadly weather rolls into town.



The parish didn't need to shell out any cash for the sirens either, 18 of the 27 sirens were built by industries in the area, for plant emergencies like gas leaks. The other nine were built using grant money. Just one system costs $30,000.