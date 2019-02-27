Iberville Parish deputy crashes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An Iberville Parish deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries after an early Tuesday morning crash in Baton Rouge.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Dr. and West Lee Dr. when the deputy was on his way to work. According to investigators, a vehicle with no lights on turned in front of his vehicle and caused the collision.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and is recovering.

Baton Rouge police said the second driver was issued a citation for causing the crash and for driving without insurance.

We'll have more on this story throughout the day on WBRZ.com.