I-10 reopens at Sorrento

SORRENTO – The closed stretch of I-10 east in Ascension Parish re-opened overnight, nearly a day ahead of schedule after a weekend-long closure so crews could make repairs to a bridge section.

As scheduled, both eastbound lanes of I-10 closed at the US 61 exit Friday night. The lanes were supposed to remain closed through Monday, March 13 at 5 a.m. but a DOTD alert early Sunday reported all lanes were open. State traffic cameras also showed traffic moving through the area Sunday, too.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at US 61 (Ascension). Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 12, 2017

During the closure, motorist driving eastbound on I-10 must exit onto US Hwy 61 then proceed to LA 641 to get back onto the interstate.

This project was originally scheduled for January but was postponed.

“In an effort to ensure safety and to avoid a possible prolonged closure of I-10, engineers made the decision to modify the repair plans and schedule a repair date after the Mardi Gras holiday,” DOTD said.

Crews removed a damaged part of a bridge above travel lanes, and shifted it to make the repairs. Photos shared with WBRZ this weekend showed how the work was being performed.