Hwy 930 expansion project almost a done deal

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish school officials are scheduled to decide whether to approve a road widening project near Prairieville Middle School.

DOTD is planning to widen the two-mile stretch of Highway 930 that runs from La. 42 to Causey Road.

School officials say it's hard for buses to enter and exit the school, as well as drive along the highway, because the lanes are too narrow.

"These roads when they were originally built were not build to handle that much volume all the way out here," said Jackie Tisdell, Ascension Parish Schools spokeswoman.

DOTD says it plans to widen each lane by three feet and add four foot shoulders.

Truck drivers like Stanley Wilson say they also look forward to wider lanes, "usually if you're going to pass, like when I'm going to pass another car on this road, I'll just come to a complete stop and let them pass rather than one of us going off in a ditch."

The project comes at a cost of up to $7.5 million.