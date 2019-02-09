Husband of missing teacher wanted for murder seven years after her disappearance

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office says Oscar Lozada has been arrested for the murder of Sylviane Lozada more than seven years after her disappearance.

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement has obtained an arrest warrant for the husband of a missing teacher more than seven years after she disappeared.

Sylviane Finck Lozada, a teacher at Brusly High, went missing from her Baton Rouge home on July 5, 2011. Her husband, Oscar Lozada, fled with their young daughter to Venezuela and has since refused to cooperate with the investigation.

According to investigators, at the time of her disappearance, Oscar Lozada cleared everything out of their Springlake Home in Baton Rouge. He then purchased five-gallon buckets and concrete around the time she disappeared. Detectives have never been able to determine what those were used for. He also purchased two one-way tickets to Venezuela and left the United States.

When deputies obtained a search warrant for the home later that same month, they found Sylviane's blood in at least nine different spots around the garage. Blood was also found on the ceiling, which investigators say suggests blood was propelled through the air.

A deputy later made contact with Oscar Lozada, who was still out of the country with his daughter. Oscar told the deputy he would return to the U.S. to speak to investigators, even allowing the lawman to buy plane tickets for him and his daughter. However, the affidavit says Oscar failed to board paid flights on two separate occasions.

The warrant notes that Lozada also has a history of domestic violence, citing three incidents in which he was accused of either striking or threatening Sylviane between 2009 and 2010. A close friend of Sylviane said she had been building up evidence against him so she could eventually file for divorce.

Oscar Lozada's last known location was Venezuela, where there is no extradition treaty. It is unclear if he and his daughter have relocated.

Lozada is now wanted in East Baton Rouge on the charge of second-degree murder.