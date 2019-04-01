How to choose original artwork for the home

BATON ROUGE - This week's DesignTime segment with Interior Designer Rachel Cannon Lewis focused on the sometimes daunting task of selecting and purchasing original artwork for the home.

As is usually the case when Rachel tackles a topic on News 2, she says most consumers get anxious about making the wrong choices when buying art, but really shouldn't be concerned if they adhere to a few simple rules of design and let personal taste dictate the direction of the project.

Rachel says she always advises her clientele to choose artwork that they love. As long as there is some sort of emotion connection with the work, even if they can't describe why they like it, she says people who choose art they like are much less likely to disappointed with the investment.

Secondly, Rachel says she tells her clients to allow the colors and style of the chosen artwork to guide the rest of the design decisions in a space. She used the example of a living room during her visit to illustrate how fabrics based on the colors found in a piece of local art can really tie a room together.

While her first example solves the problem for people who already have art collections, she says some people wait until the end of a decorating project to choose artwork. In this reverse scenario, Rachel explained how artwork can sometimes be skillfully used to bring out additional color in fabrics and accessories that would otherwise be muted and have minimal impact. She tells her clients to have fun with these sort of choices as the end result will likely be good as long as the artwork's colors somehow relate to the rest of the decorative items used in the home.

For aspiring art collectors, Rachel advises first time purchasers to make connections with local artists and buy from them. This is not only a great way to decorate on a budget, but can turn into a more significant emotional and financial investment as the artist continues to create art and perhaps gains some reputation. Rachel urges art collectors to familiarize themselves with the local art scene as they journey to finding the colors and styles that most resonate with their sensibilities. Investing yourself in the local community is a sure-fire way to make an art decision that is both informed and beautiful.