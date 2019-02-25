Hot Tails Sangwish and Certifried Onion Rings

BATON ROUGE - Hot Tails Chef Owen Hohl was back in the 2une In Kitchen Wednesday for another appearance as our Chef of the Month. This time, he whipped up the restaurant's "Fish Sangwich" and "Certifriend Onion Rings".

Hot Tails Chicken Breading

Wet batter

Hot sauce

Eggs

Water

Bleu Cheese Coleslaw:

1 lb. Bag of coleslaw mix

1/4 cup Chunky bleu cheese dressing

1/4 cup Coleslaw dressing (any kind you would prefer.)

1/2 cup Bergeron's Pecans

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

Tarter:

2 cups mayonnaise

1/4 cup cajun select

1/4 cup black pepper

1/4 cup granulated garlic

1 cup dill relish

Spillway:

This is our own secret recipe that cannot be listed but may be purchased at the restaurant. Just come in and ask for a spillway jug or two and we'll get you right!

Dress the "Sangwich" which ever way you'd like but we guarantee the best flavors dressed this way. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, coleslaw, onion, cheese, fish, all between a seeded bun spillway and tarter.

For the wet batter whisk eggs, hot sauce, and water. The onion rings get battered twice: wet dry wet dry and the fish is battered once: wet then dry. We fry everything in a clear frying oil (soybean) at 360* F.