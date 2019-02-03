59°
HOPE Ministries Poverty Workshop

BATON ROUGE- The poverty rate in Baton Rouge is just under 25%, and some groups are tackling the issue from multiple angles. Hope Ministries teaches individuals and businesses the dynamics of poverty.

The organization helps people affected by poverty, and works to inform the community about its effects. The group teaches a class on the dynamics of poverty to educate the community so they can be part of the solution.

Hope Ministries tells people about the statistics associated with poverty so they're not ignorant to the problem. They also talk about some of society's behaviors that may be keeping people in an impoverished state.

"We get to the root of the problem and find the root cause," said Janet Simmons, CEO of Hope Ministries. "We're not just putting a band-aid on the issue but finding out what's going on underneath and helping people to become stable."

The "Understanding the Dynamics of Poverty" classes are held every other month. You can register for the class at Hope Ministries' website.

 

