Homeowner captures thief rummaging through car in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS- A Denham Springs homeowner captured a thief rummaging through her car early Monday morning.

Around 3 A.M., a thief walked up to Anna Marlow's driveway in the Lake at Grey's Creek subdivision. The thief pulled on her unlocked door searching for valuables but came up short.

The surveillance video shows the thief running away from the vehicle as soon as another car passes by. According to Marlow, this is not the first time this has happened in this neighborhood.

"He came around all the neighborhood and open my door, dug through the car, saw a car coming and ducked off and ran. You feel violated you get scared, concerned," Marlow said.

Marlow said she normally locks her car door, but it slipped her mind this time. She's hopeful Denham Springs police will make an arrest.

Now, she's warning other neighbors of what's going on in their subdivision.

"Lock your doors...your car doors, your house doors, get cameras," Marlow said.

Authorities arrested multiple individuals in connection to a string of car burglaries in Livingston Parish on Monday.