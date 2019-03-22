48°
Latest Weather Blog
Holy Family School- Pre-K 4, Ms. Forroux
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 4 class at Holy Family School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 4 class at Holy Family School. Be sure to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Breaking overnight: Awaiting victim identification after woman found dead inside home
-
Sheriff's office investigating woman found dead in Zachary residence
-
35 years in prison: Man exonerated in rape case and freed
-
Sheriff's office investigating dead body found in Zachary residence
-
Botched pothole repairs cause traffic jam on I-10 Thursday