61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Holy Family School- Kindergarten, Mrs. Pat

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Holy Family School.

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

News
The Pledge of Allegiance: Holy Family Catholic...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Holy Family Catholic School
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Holy Family School. Be sure to watch... More >>
2 years ago Monday, November 07 2016 Nov 7, 2016 Monday, November 07, 2016 9:11:00 AM CST November 07, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days