Holly's Holiday Countdown: Pulled Chicken and Artichoke Bread

PULLED CHICKEN FROM KITCHEN 101

Forget barbecue when you can instantly whip up this awesome and simple pulled chicken recipe.



MAKES 4 (3/4-CUP) SERVINGS



1 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 cup chili sauce

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cocoa

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 cup fat-free chicken broth

2 cups shredded skinless rotisserie chicken breast



In nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion until tender. add remaining ingredients except chicken, stirring. cook about 7 minutes.

Add chicken and continue cooking until well heated.





TERRIFIC TIP: Chili sauce is found where ketchup is in the grocery. if you want to substitute ketchup for chili sauce, add 1 teaspoon chili powder to ketchup.

Serving option: serve on sandwiches, sliders or as an entrée.



ARTICHOKE BREAD KITCHEN 101

This versatile "melt-in-your-mouth" bread makes a great side, snack or appetizer.



MAKES 16 SLICES



1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1/3 cup nonfat sour cream

2/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 loaf Italian bread



PREHEAT OVEN 350°F.

In bowl, mix together all ingredients except Parmesan cheese and bread.

Slice bread in half lengthwise and hollow 1/2-inch out of the center of both halves of bread. spread artichoke mixture evenly on top of each bread half. sprinkle each half with Parmesan cheese.

Bake, covered with foil, about 20 minutes. remove foil and continue baking 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden. slice and serve.



TERRIFIC TIP: Use a serrated knife to cut bread easier