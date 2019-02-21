56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school robotics team returns from international competition

Related Story

NEW ROADS - The robotics team from Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee just returned from an international competition in Hawaii. Despite all of their success, the team is already looking forward to next year. CHSPC students Ian Landry and Cade Forbes stopped by 2une In this morning to talk about their experience.

News
High school robotics team returns from international...
High school robotics team returns from international competition
NEW ROADS - The robotics team from Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee just returned from an international competition in... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, August 07 2014 Aug 7, 2014 Thursday, August 07, 2014 7:23:00 AM CDT August 07, 2014

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days