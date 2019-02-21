56°
High school robotics team returns from international competition
NEW ROADS - The robotics team from Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee just returned from an international competition in Hawaii. Despite all of their success, the team is already looking forward to next year. CHSPC students Ian Landry and Cade Forbes stopped by 2une In this morning to talk about their experience.
