Gun shop owner starts Armor for Officers foundation following ambush

BATON ROUGE – A Denham Springs gun shop owner gave 700 law enforcement officers more protection last year and looks to give even more this year.

Brandon Cavin owns Bayou Gunslinger and started the foundation Armed for Officers last year after the shooting deaths of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy and two Baton Rouge Police Department officers during an ambush on Airline Highway. Three other law enforcement officers were wounded during the ambush.

"At that point, I believed our law enforcement never needed rifle-rated vests, the threat wasn't that serious," Cavin said.

The foundation donated 700 rifle-rated vests to add another layer of protection for law enforcement officers. The vests are an extra 16 pounds on the body and and add 3/8 inches of steel to the front and back of every officer.

Last year, $54, 978.75 was spent in just the first few orders.

"100 percent of the proceeds, all of it goes to Armor for Officers," Cavin said.

Citizens who may not have money to donate make donations in other ways.

"They'll come in and say I don't have the money, but look I have this shotgun, and we'll take that shotgun on the page, and auction it off," Cavin said.

Cavin said that three law enforcement departments were equipped last year, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. This year the foundation looks to accept even more donations.

Armor for Officers is also hosting a few fund raising events, with the first on Aug. 12 in Sidney Hutchinson Parish in Walker.