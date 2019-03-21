BATON ROUGE- The Gumbo DanceSport Championships is coming back to Baton Rouge. The event will feature over 300 dancers from more than 30 states.

The national qualifying event will feature dancers of all ages and skill levels. The event will also feature vendors from around the country selling beautiful ballroom memorabilia like gowns, jewelry, shoes, and much more.

The competition events will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4728 Constitution Avenue, Baton Rouge. This is the 11th year in a row Louisiana DanceSport is hosting the qualifying competition.

Scholarships will be offered to participants throughout the weekend of competition thanks to corporate and individual donors. Over 60 volunteers from the area will be putting on the weekend of events.

The competition will be going on from June 26th through June 28th. Spectators can pay $15 to watch a full day of the action. You can find out more about the competition here.