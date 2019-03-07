Guilty plea as swamp slaying trial set to begin

PLAQUEMINE - The man accused in a gruesome swamp slaying pleaded guilty to the charges against him just before his trial was set to begin Wednesday.

Detrell Scott pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges for shooting Kye Boudreaux, who was found dead in May 2014 at his Iberville Parish camp. Investigators said Boudreaux had been shot by his own gun.

"He executed him," said Prosecutor Tony Clayton. "It was a horrible crime scene."

The state knew they had an air-tight case, but their key evidence was Scott's own words.

"There was so much blood," Scott cried out during his confession. "It's over."

Boudreaux's boat was spotted loose in a nearby river and his truck was found burned in a field in the area. Investigators believe Scott killed Boudreaux, used his boat to get back to shore then drove the truck to a field and tried to set it on fire.

In previous WBRZ.com stories, Sheriff Brett Stassi said Boudreaux's family made the gruesome discovery. Something he regrets to this day.

"Really the thing I regret is that the family was at the scene and had to see their son," Sheriff Stassi said. "That was the last memory they'll have of their son, that's what made it really horrific to me."

Prosecutors said they would also offer a plea deal to Darrell Georgetown, who was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder. The deal would be for a five-year suspended sentence and fives years of active probation.