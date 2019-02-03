Grief counselors on hand after McKinley QB killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE - With just two weeks remaining to the school year, students at McKinley High School return to one of the most difficult days of the year.

Bryant Lee, the Senior quarterback, was shot at a graduation party early Saturday morning. He later died at the hospital.

Lee, 18, was set to graduate Wednesday night, with a 3.5 G.P.A. He planned on attending Southern University in the fall, studying engineering.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday, offering her condolences to Lee's family.

"As I reflected on Mother’s Day and area graduations this past weekend, I felt compelled to reach out to the family of Bryant Lee," Weston Broome said. "No mother should have to experience the death of a child. My heart genuinely aches for her. Our children are our most valuable resources and greatest blessings."

Grief counselors will be on campus to speak with coping students.

East Baton Rouge School officials say there will be a balloon release Tuesday afternoon at McKinley High School. More details about the ceremony will be released at a later time.