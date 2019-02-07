Grab your caps: LSU, Southern students set to graduate

BATON ROUGE - Between LSU and Southern University more than 2,000 students will receive their diplomas today.

LSU's 2018 class features 155 honor graduates and 40 university medalists recognized for having the highest GPA in the class. Among the students walking across the stage today, is 83-year-old military veteran Johnnie Jones. We introduced you to Jones earlier this week. He will be receiving his Ph.D. in Ecology during the College of Agriculture ceremony. LSU will be holding 11 ceremonies today with the first one starting at 8:30 a.m. and the last one at 6 p.m.

Southern's commencement ceremony will feature nearly 500 graduates with 322 getting their undergraduate diplomas and another 122 earning their graduate degrees. Graduation gets underway at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.