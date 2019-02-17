Game of the year

SPRINGFIELD - As a voice bellowed over the loud speakers at Springfield High Friday night, "alright, dog pound. For tonight's quarter finals, state playoff action, let's welcome our dogs to the dog pound," fans cheered and screamed as their men in blue run onto the field.

The Bulldogs took on the Kinder Yellowjackets to a full house at the stadium in Livingston Parish.

"Oh yeah, we believe in our team," said one Bulldog fan.

The Yellowjackets, an undefeated team from Kinder, were accompanied by fans who drove about 160 miles to fill the stands and cheer.

"We follow them everywhere, all the way to the dome," said Mike Hill who was cheering on his grandson.

Kinder scored a touchdown on the first play of the game, but that didn't deter the Bulldogs. Fans called the game big news for their small town.

"The whole town came out," said Pamela Thompson. "It's everybody, it's making history to get this far, it's history."

People from neighboring towns came out to become a Bulldog fan for a night.

"It's just a good feeling," said Springfield graduate Darius Miller. "It's the holidays. Family's around, everybody's around so it's a good thing to see."

But, Kinder defeated Springfield 42-14.