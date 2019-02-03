Friends remember parents of alleged killer Dakota Theriot

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Black ribbons hung from parking poles Monday in front of the Dollar General on Hwy 16 in remembrance of a slain employee and her husband. Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, were shot at their Ascension Parish home this weekend.

"We had a lot in common, you can't imagine this happening," said family friend David King.

The couple's son, 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, is accused of killing them along with his girlfriend, her father, and her brother at their home in Livingston Parish.

The Theriot's were well known in French Settlement and Port Vincent. King described Elizabeth as a "precious" person with "beautiful red hair" who was friendly and quick-witted. As for Keith, he said the military veteran enjoyed cooking for his friends and playing guitar.

"It's hard," said King as he contemplated the accusations against the couple's son. He said Dakota Theriot was always polite and would never guess he could be capable of killing his loved ones.