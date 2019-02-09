51°
Frank Alexander on Southern football and the NFL

BATON ROUGE - Frank Alexander has had a long and winding journey from his high school days at Southern Lab to the NFL as a defensive end with the Carolina Panthers.

Last year he faced yet another major obstacle as he had to sit out the majority of the season with a drug suspension (marijuana).

Alexander spoke with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble about what he learned from that experience, and the Panthers chances this season.

3 years ago Monday, July 27 2015

