Frank Alexander on Southern football and the NFL
BATON ROUGE - Frank Alexander has had a long and winding journey from his high school days at Southern Lab to the NFL as a defensive end with the Carolina Panthers.
Last year he faced yet another major obstacle as he had to sit out the majority of the season with a drug suspension (marijuana).
Alexander spoke with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble about what he learned from that experience, and the Panthers chances this season.
