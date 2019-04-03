Former police chief pleads not guilty to new charges

PORT ALLEN - Former Brusly Police Chief Jamie Whaley entered not guilty pleas in court Tuesday for theft, malfeasance and two forgery charges.

Whaley was convicted of using the town's gas card to fuel up his personal truck and boat back in April. Whaley confessed to WBRZ's Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto earlier in the year about what he had done.

"I used the gas card to fuel up my vehicle, yes I did," Whaley said in an interview.

Today, Whaley changed his tune. He said "no" when asked if he had anything he wanted to say today.

His attorney, John DiGiulio believes Whaley has accepted responsibility for his actions.

"He's entered not guilty pleas and we intend to contest the charges," DiGiulio said. "Seems a little bit like piling on, but we'll reserve further remarks on that."

"It's like a farmer catching a fox in the hen yard," Col. Richie Johnson said. "He catches him, killing the hen, and when he goes in later that evening he figures out he took 20 other hens. I don't call it piling on. I call it diligence and vigilance by the Inspector General in their investigation."

Whaley is accused of misappropriating seven police department guns. Only two of them have been recovered. He's also accused of signing names on checks and cashing them.

"I realize why he pled so quickly to the first set of charges because he hoped no one would figure out the other things he had done," Johnson said.

Currently an audit is underway in Brusly. The results of that audit should be complete by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Whaley is due back in court at the end of October.