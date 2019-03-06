Former police chief pleads no contest to malfeasance

BATON ROUGE - Brusly's former police chief pleaded "no contest" to malfeasance charges Thursday in connection with a missing guns and cash case from his time in office.

Jamie Whaley didn't utter a word as he exited the courtroom. He admitted to stealing guns and forging signatures on department checks made out to cash while serving as police chief. A no contest plea is the same thing as a guilty plea in criminal court, but can't be used against him in a civil case.

"The nightmare that was Jamie Whaley is now over," Brusly Mayor Joey Normand said.

Normand gave a victim impact statement during the hearing. He told Whaley his actions affected the entire town and his own family.

"Jamie Whaley while he was a law enforcement officer systematically stole things from the town under the guise of protecting people as a law enforcement officer," Normand said.

The judge gave him a three-year suspended sentence with another 42 months of probation as part of his plea deal. He must pay $600 in restitution to the town.

Whaley resigned last year after admitting to using a city gas card to fuel up his personal vehicle and boat. Last year, Whaley admitted to News 2 he’s spent more than a thousand dollars on the town’s fuel card. He’s since paid the money back.

Colonel Richie Johnson took over for Whaley after he stepped down. He also works for the District Attorney's Office.

"The guys career is ruined," Johnson said. "As a public official his reputation is ruined. How much insult you need to add injury? I think the town can finally move on which was my goal in the end. Everyone couldn't talk about it. Now we can get back to business and get closure."

This ends the criminal investigation into this matter.