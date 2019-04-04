62°
Food's out for Summer community festival and food drive

BATON ROUGE- Thousands of students in Baton Rouge receive as many as ten free meals a week at school. In the summer months, many low-income families struggle to keep them fed, so the Junior League is calling the community to action.

The Junior League is holding a food drive later on this month to raise money for children whose families may not have enough money to feed their kids during the summer.

"We are looking for non-perishable items like canned goods," said the Junior League's Eileen Thompson. "Anything that's non-perishable, that would be easily transportable for children."

The Food's out for Summer community festival and food drive will be held Saturday, April 25th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and donate whatever you can to help children all across Baton Rouge.

 

Food's out for Summer community festival and food drive
BATON ROUGE- Thousands of students in Baton Rouge receive as many as ten free meals a week at school. In... More >>
Thursday, April 16 2015

