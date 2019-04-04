Latest Weather Blog
Food's out for Summer community festival and food drive
BATON ROUGE- Thousands of students in Baton Rouge receive as many as ten free meals a week at school. In the summer months, many low-income families struggle to keep them fed, so the Junior League is calling the community to action.
The Junior League is holding a food drive later on this month to raise money for children whose families may not have enough money to feed their kids during the summer.
"We are looking for non-perishable items like canned goods," said the Junior League's Eileen Thompson. "Anything that's non-perishable, that would be easily transportable for children."
The Food's out for Summer community festival and food drive will be held Saturday, April 25th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and donate whatever you can to help children all across Baton Rouge.
