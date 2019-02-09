Flooded Juban Crossing dry and ready for holiday rush

DENHAM SPRINGS - Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, Juban Crossing expects 80% of flooded stores to be reopened by Black Friday.

Even more good news - stores need workers. Ahead of the shopping season, some businesses are looking for extra help to get the stores ready in the next week. Check for job postings HERE.

Juban Crossing took at much as four feet of water during the August flood. For the last three months, contractors have been working to get things back in place.

"It's a sense of normalcy... tyring to get some structure back," Belk manager Joshua Ballay said about his store being able to reopen.

By Black Friday, as many as thirty stores and restaurants will be open once again in the Livingston Parish shopping center. A few others will open in December, before Christmas.

Contractors working on the rebuilding Tuesday remembered being at the site when it was first being constructed. A fourteen month project. Construction crews have been able to rehab the shopping center in ninety days.

"That's a big turnaround," P.J. Smpson with Block Companies said about the work his crews have done at Juban Crossing since the flood.

"I think it shows the resilience of the people in that area, and how willing they are to come back. T hey don't want to let that one event define them, and they want to come back," he added.

