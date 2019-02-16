67°
Fireman proposes to girlfriend on Christmas

ROCKVILLE, Md.- A fire captain proposed to his girlfriend just two days before Christmas, but couldn't have done it without the help of his fellow firefighters.

Captain James of the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland surprised his longtime girlfriend Kathleen in Rockville Town Square. The fire department posted the romantic video to their Facebook page, congratulating the happy couple.

The video shows Captain James heading towards the square in a fire truck with sirens blazing. Kathleen is standing in front of a huge, lit Christmas tree when the captain kneels down and pops the question.

Check out the video to see the dreamy gesture.

