Fire fighter injured in restaurant fire recovering

BATON ROUGE – A St. George firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a restaurant fire.



The Cast Iron Kitchen on Jones Creek caught fire on Sunday night and caused the roof to collapse on the firefighter who was inside.



"We certainly focus on rescuing your colleague, rescuing your brother because they are truly like a family," Eldon Ledoux, of the St. George Fire District, said.



The firefighter suffered minor injuries and the department is conducting an investigation to make sure that fire fighting procedure was followed.



"We want to find out if anything in our training or response protocol could have prevented it from happening in the future," Ledoux said.



Several nearby businesses are also trying to recover. A personal trainer said that his business received smoke damage. Another business nearby, an embroidery boutique, opened following the fire despite a list of problems.



"Smoke damage, no electricity right now, water damage on the floor and the walls, roof," owner Sherri O'Neal said.



The fire fighter is off-duty until he makes a full recovery.



The department says the fire is still under investigation and the restaurant was closed at the time the fire occurred.