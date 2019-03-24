Family struggling to cope with death of boy

BAKER- Three days after losing their only son, Terry and Felicia Coleman are struggling to swallow the senseless violence that took their child.

Terrez Coleman, 7, was shot and killed while riding with his family in their car down Prescott Road near Joor. Deputies think someone drove by the car and randomly fired a gun into the vehicle.

"My heart hurts every night, can't nothing bring my baby back, somebody took my baby's life, innocent life," said Felicia Coleman.

The shocking violence has many people speaking out, hoping to make a long-term change to a problem that's claimed too many lives.

"I think the randomness of this event is what's troubling," said Pastor Raymond A. Jetson, with Star Hill Baptist Church, "your heart has to go out to a mother, who not only has to see her child die, but has to watch that happen in such a senseless and callous way."

"I think about him all the time, and all the things he had to say, and all the wisdom he had, he was only seven years old," said Coleman.

The family will hold a funeral for the boy on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church.

If you'd like to help the family you can visit any Capital One Bank and make a donation to the Terrez Coleman Memorial Fund.