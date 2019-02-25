Family escapes after tree crushes home

DENHAM SPRINGS – Damage reports flooded into emergency responders as the sun rose Thursday.

Storms moved across the area shortly before sunrise, bringing pounding thunder, striking lightning and strong winds. Suburban areas in either direction reported issues ranging from minor to somewhat life-threatening.

Off Cockerham Road in Livingston Parish, people asleep at the time at tree crashed through their home escaped unharmed. The area fire department shared pictures of the damage.

The house, on Dabney Drive near the Cockerham-Lockhart intersection, was crushed and covered by the large tree.

Photos showed limbs smashed through a ceiling and a bed covered in debris.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from the people inside about how they escaped.

Farther east, similar damage was reported in Tangipahoa Parish. A tree crashed through a home in Kentwood and in other areas of town strong winds damaged additional homes.

A tree also crashed onto a house in the 42000 block of Range Road in Ponchatoula.

There were no reports of injuries in Tangipahoa Parish.

The skies will clear throughout the day, leading to a pleasant weekend. Click HERE for the forecast.

