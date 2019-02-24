62°
ESPN setting up GameDay TV set in LSU\'s Quad for Saturday telecast

BATON ROUGE - ESPN's live pregame show, GameDay, will originate from the Quad on the LSU campus Saturday morning.

The show will be televised from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. The show travels to the biggest college football game each Saturday of the season. Producers selected the LSU vs Alabama match as this weekend's showcase.

The show is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack.

Friday afternoon, ESPN's College Football Live show will originate from the set, too. Samantha Ponder, Marty Smith, Howard and Pollack will host the program from the Quad.

Saturday's edition of GameDay is the eleventh from LSU in Baton Rouge and the first time the show is going to be live in the Quad. LSU has appeared in 26 total ESPN GameDay shows.

Crews started setting up the set early Thursday morning.  

