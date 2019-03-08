Enhanced patrols in Iberville Parish hope to combat recent crime uptick

IBERVILLE PARISH - Following a recent uptick in crime, the Sheriff in Iberville is taking matters into his own hands and looking to combat violence.

"I'm tired of it," Sheriff Brett Stassi said. He's fed up with the increase of gun violence in his parish.

"To have two killed so quickly, and four shootings in as many months was something that brought light to this area," he said.

And it's all taking place in close proximity.

"We're talking about a six to eight block area."

The six different crime scenes that took place in the early months of the year have led Stassi to implement enhanced patrols in the area.

"We in the area are making sure that we do it, and if we have probable cause we stop them. We're looking for stolen guns. We're looking for drugs."

So far, he says deputies have had some success.

"Since then we have taken some six guns off the streets. We've also run across people that have outstanding warrants, outstanding bench warrants."

In Stassi's six-plus years as sheriff, he's seen the area's crime increase after falling in the early 2000s. He says many of the residents are aging, and younger people are trying to take matters into their own hands on the street.

With beefed-up presence in the area, Stassi says Iberville Parish residents can expect to see those deputies continue patrolling.