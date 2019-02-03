EBRSO deputy awarded medal for dispatcher role in July shooting

BATON ROUGE – A deputy has been awarded a medal for her role as a dispatcher in the July 17 shooting that killed three officers and injured three others.

Telecommunicator deputy Sindreka Williams of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was assigned to the radio channel as a dispatcher during the shooting. Williams was awarded a medal of honor and letter of support from Columbia/Richland 911 Communications.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office recognized Williams during their supervisor meeting on Wednesday morning.

Two Baton Rouge Police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy were shot and killed when lone shooter, 29-year-old Gavin Long, opened fire as officers arrived to calls of Long walking around masked with a gun near Hammond Aire Plaza.

Killed by Long were BRPD officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald along with EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola.