Drugs factor in deadly crash

BATON ROUGE - Investigators said synthetic marijuana may have been a factor in a deadly wreck earlier this month in Baton Rouge.

Police said Ryan Earhart, 22, of Lake Charles died Thursday from injuries sustained in the Jan. 10 crash on North Boulevard.

Investigators said he was traveling in a car with a 24-year-old woman when he grabbed the steering wheel and caused her to lose control. The car left the road, hit two parking curbs and ran into Patrick Herring's Delta Credit business.

"They miss this tree, came right through and caught the corner of the building," Herring said.

The driver and Earhart were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and Earhart died from them.

"They've got to realize what's going on around them, take heed to it and make sure they understand the dangers of synthetic marijuana," Herring said.

A BRPD spokesperson said they're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The driver remains hospitalized.