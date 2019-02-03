58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver killed after crashing into body of water in Plaquemine

Related Story

IBERVILLE PARISH - One person is dead after a car went into a waterway in Plaquemine early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. 

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, witnesses at the scene said they saw a small car "driving erratically" on Highway 77 near Bayou Plaquemine before the crash. State police later said the driver, 39-year-old Britney Vigil, was unrestrained and died in the crash.

Authorities believe Vigil was on her way to work at the time of the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

News
Woman killed after crashing into Plaquemine waterway
Woman killed after crashing into Plaquemine waterway
IBERVILLE PARISH - One person is dead after a car went into a waterway in Plaquemine early Thursday morning. ... More >>
1 week ago Thursday, January 24 2019 Jan 24, 2019 Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:46:00 AM CST January 24, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days