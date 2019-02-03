58°
Driver killed after crashing into body of water in Plaquemine
IBERVILLE PARISH - One person is dead after a car went into a waterway in Plaquemine early Thursday morning.
The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, witnesses at the scene said they saw a small car "driving erratically" on Highway 77 near Bayou Plaquemine before the crash. State police later said the driver, 39-year-old Britney Vigil, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
Authorities believe Vigil was on her way to work at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
