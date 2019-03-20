Drake seeks EBR superintendent job

BATON ROUGE- Longtime educator Warren Drake is being considered as the next superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

Drake was the superintendent for the Zachary Community School System from 2002 to 2012, a school system that has been ranked number one in the state.

Drake said he wants to lead the EBR system because it's the district where he spent much of his career. He first began teaching history at Glenn Oaks Middle School in 1974 before becoming principal of Tara High School in 1996, where he worked until going to Zachary.

For months the school board has struggled to find unity and has been at odds with the current outgoing superintendent. Drake's supporters believe that will change if he's hired.

"I believe EBR is getting the best candidate they can get, to get everyone together, to unite every one for one common goal," said Zachary Mayor David Amrhein.

Thursday, Drake attended the EBR School Board meeting where he will unveil a proposal to lead the system along with answer questions from board members and the public.

"We will be the choice for East Baton Rouge Parish schools," Drake told a crowd that gathered to hear his 100-day plan. "Once that ball starts rolling you get to a tipping point, and when you get to that tipping point you go over the edge and things start to become easy. It becomes easy."

Drake wants to improve the appearance of school buildings, work on morale and recruit students as if it was a sports franchise.

"I truly believe that our numbers will rise and rise quickly," he told the group.

Watch the attached video to see more from Thursday night's meeting.