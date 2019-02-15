DOTD surveying traffic solutions

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development has re-opened discussion to find a solution to traffic issues along the I-10 corridor.

The state is asking drivers to take part in a study to help determine the feasibility of improvements to I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. The 21 question survey will collect feedback for DOTD about the area from just west of the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10/12 split. Results are promised, but they are still years away.

"We're going to take that information and we're going to develop concepts," said Secretary of LaDOTD Sherri Lebas. "We're going to have focus group meetings this summer, with subdivisions, elected leaders, and then in August we'll have a public meeting."

"I would think that by 2019, we'll be in the design phase," she said.

The survey includes multiple choice questions about your driving habits including how often you drive, where you see trouble along the I-10 corridor and what you want to see in the future.

Plenty of residents driving in the LA-1 backup Wednesday afternoon had thoughts about the survey and traffic.

"A lot of the questions we probably already know," said Brusly resident Blaine Rabalais. "The I-10 bridge, it's a problem. Washington Street exit seems to be a problem. LA-1 definitely a problem."

Matt Badeaux works at DC's Grill along LA-1 in Port Allen. He says he watches the traffic stack up every afternoon.

"People that are leaving, the leave probably around four, 4:30," said Badeaux. "They won't get home until like six, I know people who don't get home until seven o'clock."

It's that backup that keeps drivers like Faye Watts from avoiding the area.

"Every time you come to here, at this time of day, you get in this," she said.

DOTD says in 2010, about 88,000 cars drove the I-10 corridor on a daily basis. Now, that number is at 102,000.

Legislation was passed in 2008 for the vehicle sales tax to start generating funds for transportation. DOTD says it hopes to see that funding by 2019.

Watch the attached video to see WBRZ drive through the traffic Wednesday.